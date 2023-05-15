On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Choose France - Emmanuel Macron will be at Versailles for the 6th annual Choose France summit - the group dedicated to getting foreign businesses to invest. France remained this year the most attractive country in Europe for foreign investment.

Kyiv memorial - ceremony in Kyiv to honour the life of French journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed by a rocket strike while reporting from Ukraine.

Unvaccinated healthcare workers - healthcare workers who are not vaccinated against Covid can return to work from Monday, after the vaccine statute was lifted. The details of their reintegration into the workforce - 18 months after the decree requiring healthcare staff to be vaccinated - is down to individual hospitals and healthcare establishments.

Tuesday

Unions meet the PM - after a few spurned invitations, France's union federations will visit Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday. This is part of the government's attempt to reset relations after the bitter dispute over pension reform (a battle that is not over). Among the proposals is a union-friendly idea to expand France's profit-sharing rules for businesses.

Cannes film festival - the 76th annual film festival opens down on the French Riviera. As well as the usual glitz, glamour and red carpets, France's more militant unions have threatened to cut the electricity to the festival as part of that ongoing battle over pension reform.

Fact-check - Are French unions really cutting the electricity over pension reform?

Green industry - the proposed new law for 'green industry' in France will be presented to the Council of Ministers, before it begins its parliamentary journey.

Advertisement

Wednesday

Mariage pour tous - the 10th anniversary of the law authorising same-sex marriage in France going into effect will be marked by various events in towns and cities around France.

Thursday

Ascension - the Christian festival of Ascension is a public holiday in France, and marks an opportunity to 'faire le pont' ie take Friday as a day off work and create a four-day weekend. Expect offices to be unusually quiet on Friday, while roads are forecast to be very busy as French families head off for a weekend away.

Friday

'Pont' day - probably don't bother trying to get much work done today.

Saturday

La Rochelle v Leinster - French rugby team La Rochelle travel to Dublin for the final of the European rugby championship the Champions Cup. La Rochelle are the defending champions and last year their victory was marked by a weekend-long party in the port city.