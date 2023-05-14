Accessibility, work culture and ID: essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

As Paris prepares to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games, an increasing number of people are sounding the alarm about the lack of a disabled access in the French capital. We spoke to French campaigners to get a sense of just how disability-friendly the city is.

ANALYSIS: How accessible is Paris for people with disabilities?

The persistent image of French workers is that, with all the strikes and lunches and holidays they have, they don't actually do all that much work.

At the more positive end of the stereotype, people will talk admiringly about the French 'work to live, not live to work' attitude, while the negative side of it assumes that everyone is lazy. But how accurate is the impression everyone seems to have? We looked at the numbers.

Mythbuster: Are French workers really lazy?

People who own property in France have an extra bit of paperwork to complete this year - the Déclaration d'occupation. We take a look at how you go about filling in the new property tax declaration.

EXPLAINED: How to file France's new property tax declaration

You may have heard that you need to carry your ID card with you at all times in France - but is this actually true and what can happen if you don't have any with you if you are stopped? The short answer is yes - but it’s more complicated than that…

Do foreigners in France need to carry proof of ID?

Striking energy sector workers in France have again once threatened power cuts in protest against pension reform, reportedly targeting major events such as the Cannes Film Festival and the French Open - here's a look at what is going on, who is behind it and whether these actions will continue.

Fact-check: Are French unions really cutting the electricity in protest at pension reform?

Psst… want to know the secret to sounding authentically local that your French teacher won’t tell you? It’s all the verbal tics, the phrases that provoke tuts from older relatives and despairing newspaper columns from language experts - but could be just what you need to make your conversational French more real … and give you thinking time to conjugate that verb rushing towards you in the sentence.

16 phrases to make your French sound more authentically local