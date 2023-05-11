PODCAST: The myth of France's 'lazy' workers and Ryanair takes on French air traffic controllers

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to look at the latest news and talking points from France.

We're taking a look at a parliamentary disagreement about the EU flag - and what it says about France's place within the European Union - and calls by budget airlines to change French strike rules.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple and Google podcasts

This week president Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to wartime resistance leader Jean Moulin - we take a look at the extraordinary story of Moulin, his fellow resistance leaders and how they are remembered now, both inside France and abroad.

And do French workers really deserve their reputation of being lazy slackers - constantly either at lunch, on holiday or on strike? We dig into some of the data.

If you fancy fully experiencing France's wine culture we've got some tips on planning a vineyard tour - plus some handy vocab - and of course we couldn't let the week pass without mentioning the Eurovision Song Contest, and France's somewhat complex attitude towards it.

