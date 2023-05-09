On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

VE Day - May 8th is a public holiday in France, with ceremonies to mark the end of World War II in Europe.

Tuesday

Olympics tickets - if you have entered the second phase of the draw for Olympics tickets, it's time to keep a close eye on your email. From May 9th, lucky winners will be sent an email giving them a time slot on the ticket-buying site. This second phase is for single event tickets, including those for the opening ceremony. If you didn't sign up in time, there is still a chance to get tickets.

Wagner ban - the French parliament will debate a motion to add the Russian paramilitary Wagner group to the list of terrorist organisation.

Europe Day - EU countries will celebrate Europe Day, the anniversary of the Schuman declaration that laid the foundations for the European Union. In France, the parliament will consider a centrist MPs proposal to make flying the EU flag compulsory at town halls.

Thursday

Annecy plan - the launch in the eastern French town of Annecy of the boucle d'eau (water loop) - a pilot project that uses the water of the town's famous lake to heat and cool a neighbourhood of the town.

US lifts Covid vaccine mandate - anyone travelling to the USA will no longer be required to show proof of Covid vaccination after the country lifted its state of health emergency.

Friday

Rugby trial - French rugby international Mohammed Haouas goes on trial in Montpellier accused of violence during a brawl.

Saturday

Eurovision Song Contest - taking place in the UK this year, countries all around Europe will be competing in the annual festival of love, laughter and cheesy music. This year's French entry is quite highly favoured by bookies.

Sunday

Moto GP - the town of Le Mans hosts the Moto GO Grand Prix de France.