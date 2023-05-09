Advertisement

Music

Daft Punk to unveil never-heard song where it all began

AFP
AFP - [email protected] • 9 May, 2023 Updated Tue 9 May 2023 15:11 CEST
Recording artists Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (L) and Thomas Bangalter, better known as Daft Punk. Photo by Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The music of pioneering French electronic duo Daft Punk will resound on Thursday through Paris' Centre Pompidou, as a never-released track is unveiled at the spot where their love affair with the genre began.

Dubbed Infinity Repeating, the tune was recorded as the robot-helmeted pair were working on their 2013 album Random Access Memories but it was left on the cutting room floor in favour of others like global mega-hit Get Lucky.

Two years after the group broke up for good and ten years after that album's release, fans of their pop, funk and disco-infused sound can head to the central Paris modern art museum to discover the new track.

Entry is free on a first-come first-served basis.

Featuring the voice of The Strokes' Julian Casablancas, the demo and its accompanying video will be played at "ultra-high-fidelity" for 150 people in a gallery space, as well as in a 350-seat cinema auditorium and on a giant screen in the Centre Pompidou atrium.

The Pompidou was the jumping-off point for Daft Punk's leap into electronica, as the teenaged Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo attended a 1992 rave there that opened their eyes to machine music's possibilities.

"The first rave we went to was on the roof" of the Pompidou... "We discovered a different kind of music, as well as an energy, with people dancing to songs they didn't know," Bangalter said in a 2009 podcast.

"We said to ourselves there was something we could do with electronic music".

Their new name was appropriated from a scathing review of their guitar-based band Darlin' in British magazine Melody Maker.

Infinity Repeating forms part of 35 minutes of unheard material included on a new release Friday of Random Access Memories - Daft Punk's fourth and final studio album that won five Grammy awards.

