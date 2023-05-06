Inside France: Erotic novels, election posturing and the monarchy

Advertisement

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

Elections

The next presidential election in France isn't until 2027, but the two-term limit for presidents means that speculation has already begun on who will stand for Emmanuel Macron's centrist party.

Ex PM and current mayor of Le Havre Edouard Philippe is widely regarded as a strong candidate, and many newspaper articles have also been devoted to the possible presidential ambitions of current ministers including finance minister Bruno Le Maire, government spokesman Olivier Véran and interior minister Gérald Darmanin - with suggestions that Darmanin's recent spat with the Italian government was part of his early posturing.

It's going to be a long four years . . .

Julia and Oskar

Speaking of Le Maire, it's impossible not to mention the wave of mockery that engulfed France this week over his new novel. The book itself - Fugue americaine - has been getting some good reviews, but it was one of the novel's sex scenes that set social media alight for it's slightly cringe-worthy style.

For those with strong stomachs, the full passage is below.

Écrire sur la sexualité n'est pas à la portée du premier trou du cul venu. #BrunoLemaire #stadedefrance #100joursDeZbeul #IntervillesDuZbeul #64ansCestNON



Bruno Lemaire, accessoirement ministre de l'économie.

Fugue américaine, Ed. Gallimard. pic.twitter.com/ySoZLw5GFP — Harold Bernat (@bernathoustra) April 29, 2023

There are now (joking) calls for the government to set up a counselling helpline for anyone who stumbled across that paragraph accidentally.

This is far from Le Maire's first foray into erotica, and in fact writing erotic novels seems to be practically a requirement for a political career in France.

Royalty

If you're in France, you might have seen a surprising amount of media coverage about the couronnement (coronation) of Britain's Charles III.

There's quite an interesting dichotomy around royals in France - foreign royal events, such as weddings and coronations, particularly of the British royals, get big media coverage and are pretty popular.

But at the same time when French protesters want to truly insult the president, they call him le roi. Below are just two example of graffiti I spotted in Paris on May 1st - 'Death to the king', and 'Louis XVI was decapitated - Macron, we can restart that'.

Photo: The Local France

READ ALSO 'The French have a taste for princes' - Why British royals are so popular in France

It's a theme that Libération's cartoonist Coco expands on this week, with Brigitte saying to Macron 'don't be jealous darling, at least you have an iron throne' as he sits on a throne of saucepans - a reference to the pot-banging 'casserolade' protests that have greeted the president's recent outings.

👑 Charles III bientôt couronné roi d'Angleterre



✏️ Par @cocoboer



Plus de dessins de Coco : https://t.co/AIOwId2v7q pic.twitter.com/wjjXz5gDJw — Libération (@libe) May 5, 2023

Poll of the week

And this is a hill I will die on - there is absolutely no need to buy new bedding to accommodate your slightly differently sized French pillows.

Help us settle an argument at Local Towers - do you think you can use French pillow cases on UK/US pillows? (and UK/US pillow cases on French pillows) — The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) May 4, 2023

