VE Day: What happens in France on May 8th

France is one of a handful of countries that have made a public holiday of the end of World War II in Europe, when the Allied forces accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany. On that day in 1945, church bells rang out across France at 3pm to herald the end of six years of brutal conflict.

Shortly after the war, in 1946, France's government passed a decree recognising May 8th as the day to remember the Allied victory in Europe.

Its status as a public holiday has been discussed, debated and altered since then - but it has remained recognised as one of France’s officially recognised jours fériés since 1981.

It is a day of events to mark the end of World War II, which had a devastating impact on France.

In Paris, President Emmanuel Macron will lay a wreath at the foot of a statue of General de Gaulle at Place Clémenceau, then walk up the Champs-Élysées, surrounded by the Garde républicaine (Republican Guard), to the Arc de Triomphe to lay a second wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

The ceremony, which begins at 9.25am, will be televised.

Similar ceremonies will take place at war memorials in towns and villages throughout France, and some villages also have a gathering for drinks or lunch for the community.

As the day is a public holiday, administrative offices in France will remain closed, as will banks and many shops.

Supermarkets usually remain open - often with reduced hours - while shops in the bigger cities are also likely to be open. In most places, cafés and restaurants open as normal so you can enjoy lunch or drinks with friends and family to celebrate the day off work.

As this is a long weekend - the second of four holiday weekends in May - many families will take a trip over the weekend, so expect traffic to be heavier than normal in cities on Monday evening as people return from their mini-breaks.

You may also see people wearing a bleuet (cornflower) in their lapel on Monday - this is the official flower of remembrance in France. Although the wearing of it is more widespread on November 11th - Armistice Day - some people also wear them on May 8th.