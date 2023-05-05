Advertisement

Ukraine

Pro-Russian hackers claim downing of French Senate website

AFP
AFP - [email protected] • 5 May, 2023 Updated Fri 5 May 2023 14:41 CEST
Pro-Russian hackers claim downing of French Senate website
The interior of the French Senate, France's upper chamber of parliament. Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP

The French Senate's website was offline on Friday after pro-Russian hackers claimed to have taken it down, in just the latest such cyberattack since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

Advertisement

"Access to the site has been disrupted since this morning," the upper house of Parliament said on Twitter shortly before midday, saying a team was busy fixing the problem.

A group calling itself NoName on Telegram claimed responsibility, saying it had acted because "France is working with Ukraine on a new 'aid' package which may include weapons".

The same group said it had taken the website of France's lower-house National Assembly offline for several hours in March.

It also claimed it was behind the disruption of Canadian government websites last month as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visited the country.

But Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shrugged off the attack, saying a webpage being down for a few hours was "in no way going to dissuade us from our unshakeable support of Ukraine".

Advertisement

More

#Ukraine #Politics #technology

Comments

AFP 2023/05/05 14:41

Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also