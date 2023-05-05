Pro-Russian hackers claim downing of French Senate website

Advertisement

"Access to the site has been disrupted since this morning," the upper house of Parliament said on Twitter shortly before midday, saying a team was busy fixing the problem.

A group calling itself NoName on Telegram claimed responsibility, saying it had acted because "France is working with Ukraine on a new 'aid' package which may include weapons".

The same group said it had taken the website of France's lower-house National Assembly offline for several hours in March.

It also claimed it was behind the disruption of Canadian government websites last month as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visited the country.

But Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shrugged off the attack, saying a webpage being down for a few hours was "in no way going to dissuade us from our unshakeable support of Ukraine".