French word of the Day: Couronnement

Why do I need to know couronnement?

Because you're likely to hear it a lot due to certain events overseas.

What does it mean?

It means crowning, or coronation - and it's in French media a lot right now due to le couronnement de Charles III - the coronation of Charles III over the Channel in the UK.

You'll hear the word la couronne (the crown) in French in a few different contexts - to refer to the physical object of a crown itself or la petite couronne (the little crown) which is the nickname given to the inner suburbs of Paris.

Un couronnement, however, is used less often as it really refers only to the coronation of a monarch, which is a reasonably rare event (and doesn't happen in the French Republic, of course).

In English we often use 'crowned' in a less literal sense to mean someone who is given a title or wins an event - eg Liverpool FC hope to be crowned champions of Europe.

But in French couronnement is not often used in this context, and you would be much more likely to use sacré/sacrée - eg L'Italie a été sacrée championne du monde – Italy were crowned world champions

Use it like this

Couronnement du roi Charles III, J-1: Derniers préparatifs à Londres - One day to go until the coronation of king Charles III, final preparations in London

Regarderez-vous le couronnement à la télévision ? - Will you be watching the coronation on TV?

J'apprends le couronnement du roi Henri IV en cours d'histoire de France - I'm learning about the coronation of king Henri IV in French history class