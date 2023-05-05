Ban on swimming pool sales in south of France as drought intensifies

Advertisement

Environment minister Christophe Béchu announced in a radio interview on Friday morning that he had requested the préfecture in the Pyrénées-Orientales to ban the sale of above-ground pools because of the drought situation in the area.

🗣️ @ChristopheBechu sur la sécheresse : "La vente des piscines hors sol va être interdite dans les Pyrénées-Orientales."

The above-ground pools are a popular choice in southern France as not only are they cheaper and easier to install than sunken pools, but most of them don't require planning permission and - depending on their size - may not result in extra property taxes.

The département of Pyrénées-Orientales, on the border with Spain, is already under drought restrictions which include a ban on car-washing and filling private swimming pools.

It is so far the worst-affected area of France, but many other départements have also been placed under drought restrictions or on a 'warning' level, as authorities eye the worryingly low water table.

Béchu also announced the publication "within the next few days" of new drought rules for all parts of France, which may include limits on water use for individuals.

The summer of 2022 saw drought conditions in large parts of France, while in some areas drinking water ran out altogether and authorities had to deliver bottled water to households. Low levels of rainfall over the winter mean that the water tables have not refilled to a sufficient level, meaning that drought could be even worse this summer.