More than 300,000 apply to be Paris Olympics or Paralympics volunteers
The organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics said Thursday more than 300,000 people have applied to be volunteers, meaning they can easily fill the 45,000 places available.
One third of the applicants is under 25, the organising committee said.
The criteria for applicants were simple -- they have to be at least 18 on January 1st, 2024, speak French and/or English and be available for at least 10 days in the summer of 2024.
A total of 30,000 volunteers will be needed for the Olympics, which take place from July 26th to August 11th next year, and 15,000 are required for the Paralympics, from August 28 to September 8th.
READ ALSO How to get tickets for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics
Some of the applicants "were already volunteers at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville and want to take part again", the organisers said.
The application process is now closed and the selection will begin.
"Some candidates will be offered interviews or complementary tests, especially when the roles they want require specific skills" such as languages or knowledge of a sport.
The successful applicants will be informed by the end of this year.
The next hurdle for the Paris organisers is recruiting the more than 20,000 private security staff needed for the Olympics, with fears that the army might have to be called in if there is a significant shortfall.
See Also
One third of the applicants is under 25, the organising committee said.
The criteria for applicants were simple -- they have to be at least 18 on January 1st, 2024, speak French and/or English and be available for at least 10 days in the summer of 2024.
A total of 30,000 volunteers will be needed for the Olympics, which take place from July 26th to August 11th next year, and 15,000 are required for the Paralympics, from August 28 to September 8th.
READ ALSO How to get tickets for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics
Some of the applicants "were already volunteers at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville and want to take part again", the organisers said.
The application process is now closed and the selection will begin.
"Some candidates will be offered interviews or complementary tests, especially when the roles they want require specific skills" such as languages or knowledge of a sport.
The successful applicants will be informed by the end of this year.
The next hurdle for the Paris organisers is recruiting the more than 20,000 private security staff needed for the Olympics, with fears that the army might have to be called in if there is a significant shortfall.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.