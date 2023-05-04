More than 300,000 apply to be Paris Olympics or Paralympics volunteers

Advertisement

One third of the applicants is under 25, the organising committee said.

The criteria for applicants were simple -- they have to be at least 18 on January 1st, 2024, speak French and/or English and be available for at least 10 days in the summer of 2024.

A total of 30,000 volunteers will be needed for the Olympics, which take place from July 26th to August 11th next year, and 15,000 are required for the Paralympics, from August 28 to September 8th.

READ ALSO How to get tickets for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics

Some of the applicants "were already volunteers at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville and want to take part again", the organisers said.

The application process is now closed and the selection will begin.

"Some candidates will be offered interviews or complementary tests, especially when the roles they want require specific skills" such as languages or knowledge of a sport.

Advertisement

The successful applicants will be informed by the end of this year.

The next hurdle for the Paris organisers is recruiting the more than 20,000 private security staff needed for the Olympics, with fears that the army might have to be called in if there is a significant shortfall.