France launches new app to make it easier to get legal help

Advertisement

At the end of April, the French government launched a new mobile and smartphone app called "Justice.Fr".

The goal is to make accessing legal and judicial assistance and information more accessible for all. The application is free to download for both iPhones, Apple devices, and Androids.

One of the things you can use the app for includes finding a nearby 'point justice' - a location where you can go for free to ask any legal question you might have.

A screenshot from the Justice.FR application

Additionally, there are several simulators put in place to help you calculate whether you qualify for any government funding to help pay for legal assistance.

READ MORE: The essential smartphone apps you need for living in France

A screenshot from the Justice.FR application

You can also simulate what benefits you might be entitled to, and how much alimony you would get in case of a divorce.

You can also see the video introducing the application (in French) below.

Aside from accessing information and legal assistance, according to Service.Fr, users will "soon" be able to set up a personal space on the app. This is where you would be able to request a judicial record, legal aid, or even file and check on the status of a lawsuit.

Advertisement

The personal space will also enable you to get a copy of your casier judiciare - this is the file that foreigners need to present when applying for French citizenship, showing that you have a clean criminal record.