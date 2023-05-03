French Word of the Day: Toutou

Advertisement

Why do I need to know toutou?

Because if you spend any time with French-speaking children, you will probably hear this word a couple of times.

What does it mean?

Toutou – roughly pronounced too-too – does not have anything to do with ballet, and though it might look like ‘everything, everything’ (tous tous), it is actually the French diminutive for dog - in English we might say 'doggie'.

According to the French dictionary, La Rousse, un toutou is ‘children’s language’ for dog. For adults, the French word for dog is chien.

Toutou can also be used to describe a soft toy or plush dog, and this is particularly common in Quebec though you may also hear it in France.

On a more colloquial level, a person can also be referred to as a toutou. This would describe someone who is docile or obedient. In English, you might use ‘puppy’ to reference a person like this.

If you're around children you might also hear doudou which is a sleep aid or comforter - like a blanket or a toy - or nounours, which is specifically means teddy bear (and is also a term of endearment).

Advertisement

Use it like this

Il suit le patron comme un toutou. – He follows the boss around like a puppy.

La petite fille a dit à sa maman que le toutou l'avait léchée au parc. – The little girl told her mother that the doggie had licked her at the park.