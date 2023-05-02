On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week?

Advertisement

Monday

May Day - May 1st is a public holiday in France and traditionally a day of marches and demonstrations.

Tuesday

Schools re-open - schools in Zone B (northern France plus Aix-Marseille) restart after the spring holidays. Zone A went back last week, but kids at school in Zone C (Paris and the south west) have another week off and go back on Tuesday;, May 9th.

Relaunch the dialogue - the government will attempt to move on from pension protests and 'relaunch social dialogue' this week, with prime minister Elisabeth Borne sending an invitation to unions for a meeting to look at future projects, including an expansion of profit-sharing schemes for businesses.

Union meeting - the intersyndicale, the group of France's eight union federations, will also meet on Tuesday morning to decide on their next steps in the pension reform battle - you can keep up with the latest strike announcements HERE.

Wednesday

Constitutional Council ruling - the Constitutional Council, the country's highest authority on matters relating to the constitution and electoral processes, will on Wednesday issue a ruling on whether Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms must be subject to a national referendum. The council already rejected one appeal for a referendum on the reforms, proposed by a group of leftwing parties, but a second request was filed too later to be considered along with the first on April 14th. If the proposal is rejected, the pension reforms will now pass into effect in September.

The Council's previous ruling in favour of the reforms sparked protests in several French cities.

Saturday

Coronation - On the other side of the Channel, Britain's King Charles III will be crowned on Saturday. Don't expect street parties in France, although you might see a surprising amount of media coverage of the event.

. . . and don't forget that Monday is a public holiday. May 8th marks VE Day, when World War II ended in Europe.