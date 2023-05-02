IN NUMBERS: Do French strikes really damage tourism?

Advertisement

Johan Lundgren told AFP that easyJet has written to the French transport minister and aviation regulator to ask them to increase the "minimum level of service" imposed during strikes.

"The more reputation an industry or a country gets for strikes and not being reliable, that will have a dampening effect on demand, people will just go somewhere else," Lundgren added.

"Why should I go to France if I think I can be exposed to a strike?"

Let's leave aside for a moment the issue of whether it is appropriate for business leaders to try and pressure the government on crucial matters of civil rights such as the right to strike.

But is it correct that "people will go elsewhere" if there is a strike?

Most visited

One statistic that suggests that it isn't is the international 'most visited' rankings.

France has since 2016 been the number 1 most visited tourist destination in the world - years that encompass mass rail strikes against Emmanuel Macron's labour market reforms in 2018, more strikes in 2019 and early 2020 against Macron's pension reform and the weekly - and sometimes violent - 'yellow vest' protests of 2018.

After the two pandemic years, figures for 2022 suggest that France is on course to hang on to its crown.

Advertisement

France has been among the top 10 most visited countries for the past 30 years and tourism is of enormous importance in France, accounting for around 10 percent of GDP.

In 2022, tourism revenues in France reached €58 billion.

Reputation

But it's not a particularly well-kept secret that the French strike a lot.

France has either the highest or the second-highest number of days lost to strike action in the EU (depending on which data you use) - with an average of 60 strike days per 1,000 workers.

On the railways, there has been at least one strike every year since 1947.

Ask someone to list some clichés about the French, and it won't be long before they mention striking.

Sex, strikes and surrender: The most commonly-asked questions about France and the French

So tourists know when they book that French holiday that there may be a strike.

Advertisement

It may not seem like it, but the French are in general striking less these days.

The Centre d'observation de la société notes with some concern that overall strike days per 1,000 workers has been falling steadily since the 1970s when 800,000 strike days per year were recorded.

Domestic v international tourism

Tourism stats in France count both international and domestic tourism - ie French residents going on holiday to a different part of France.

And of France's domestic tourism sector is very strong - on that often-quoted 10 percent of GDP, only 30 percent of that comes from international tourism.

The rest comes from domestic tourism, and it's very common for French families - especially during the long summer holidays in August - to decamp to the French coast or countryside for a few weeks.

Advertisement

In 2022 of the 27 percent of French people who travelled during the school holidays, 80 percent stayed in France.

Locals are obviously less likely to be influenced by negative headlines about France, and unions do sometimes 'protect' particular French holidays, or try to time strikes so as not to influence key weekends such as the school year ending in July.

Overflights

It's worth mentioning that French strikes don't only affect France - especially when air traffic controllers strike.

France's central position within Europe means that when air traffic controllers strike, it also affects flights passing over French airspace - in total more than 10 million air passengers were affected by the recent air traffic control strikes over pension reform.

Advertisement

Another budget airline - this time Ryanair - is petitioning the EU to change the rules around air traffic control strikes, although whether they are successful remains to be seen.

Cancellations

Tracking whether tourists are put off visiting France by strikes is difficult, as most people tend to book holidays weeks or months in advance.

The metric that tourism bosses tend to use is tourist bed occupancy compared to the same period last year, and cancellations.

A survey of Paris hotels over the Easter period for 2023 - during pension strikes which included a walk-out by waste collectors - 21 percent said they had had cancellations and 95 percent said their occupancy was down on Easter 2019.

A similar survey in the first quarter of 2019 - after months of 'yellow vest' protests, some of which were violent - found that occupancy across France was down 2.5 percent on the previous year, rising to 4.6 percent in Paris.

A similar pattern can be seen during other big strike moments in France, so it seems that strikes do cause people to cancel planned holidays in France - but it's less clear whether those people would be put off from visiting France in the future, or whether they simply re-arrange their holidays.

Longer-term data doesn't show a year-on-year fall in tourism - quite the reverse in fact as tourist numbers in France continue to grow, with 90 million people visiting in 2019.

Economy

In terms of France's economy as a whole, the French national statistics body INSEE suggests that strikes don't do a lot of damage.

It took a look at several big strikes over the last 30 years and found limited impact - the huge pension strikes of 1995 saw a 0.2 percent GDP drop in the fourth quarter of the year, which was compensated by growth the next quarter.

The same pattern was followed by strikes in 2007 and 2018. The 'yellow vest' movement of 2018 saw a 0.1 percent drop in the fourth quarter of 2018 - with INSEE suggesting the fact that actions were always at the weekend helped to limit impact.

France currently has the 7th largest economy in the world.