French finance minister raises eyebrows with racy new novel

Fugue americaine (American Fugue) by Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, 54, is no less than the 13th book by the politician who has held his post since Emmanuel Macron came to power in 2017.

Le Maire has been on the front line of defending Macron's controversial pension reform which has sparked months of sometimes violent protests but the government says is necessary to balance the books.

He also faces to pressure to help the French deal with the rising cost of living due to surges in fuel prices and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But "American Fugue" inhabits a wholly different world.

It is devoted to the legendary pianist Vladimir Horowitz, through the story of two brothers, Franz and Oskar Wertheimer, who travel to Cuba to attend one of his concerts and whose lives are then turned upside down.

But it is one single page of the novel, widely shared and the target of mockery on social media, that has taken all the attention.

It describes Oskar having sex with a woman named as Julia, described in fairly explicit terms.

MP for the hard-left La France Insoumise party François Ruffin said the minister should not have "a minute, an hour, a week of his time to devote to writing a book" when the French are experiencing "big worries about inflation".

In an unfortunate coincidence for the minister, the novel was published on Thursday, just hours before credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded the country's debt worthiness.

It also comes as controversy mounts over the communications of Macron's government after social economy minister Marlene Schiappa posed for Playboy, albeit clothed.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne took umbrage over the April front cover shoot, calling Schiappa to tell her that it "was not at all appropriate, especially in the current period".

Le Maire's colleague Olivier Dussopt admitted he had not read the new novel but defended the minister's right to write it.

"This shows that there are feelings... behind the suits of the ministers," he told BFMTV, adding he had seen the erotic passage and it "made him smile".

Le Maire, who has written five of his 13 books in the last four years alone, said he has no trouble mixing this double literary and political career.

"If there were only politics - without the freedom that literary and romantic creation gives - politics would not be enough," he said last week in an interview with AFP.

In a statement on Twitter, Le Maire acknowledged that many followers were curious about "how I find the time to write while I am a minister".

He added that while he was devoted to his job he had also learned to take care of "my personal balance".

"Some people go to museums, cinemas, concerts, the football. Others do the gardening or go hiking. As for me, I write."

"It's a need that makes it worthwhile to get up early, go to bed late and to devote weekends and holidays to this."

Politics and erotica

Le Maire is far from the only published author in the French government and many past and present ministers have turned their hands to erotic and romantic works.

Dans l'Ombre (In the Shadows) a detective novel crossed with erotica, while Marlene Schiappa - who was a writer and blogger before becoming a politician - has never denied Former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe co-wrote(In the Shadows) a detective novel crossed with erotica, while Marlene Schiappa - who was a writer and blogger before becoming a politician - has never denied claims made by L'Express newspaper that in the past she authored erotic novels under a pseudonym.

French politician and novelist Aurélie Filippetti has also included a very racy scene in a novel and there's the erotic novel written by former President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing in 1994, Le Passage (The Passing) which sparked rumours of an affair between the former president and Princess Diana.

And then of course there's Emmanuel Macron's unpublished novel. The President is believed to have , when very young, written a novel about his budding relationship with Brigitte Trogneux (now Madame Macron) although it's not clear whether this a romance or something a little smuttier and very few people claim to have actually read it.

One of Le Maire's previous works also sparked a few smiles, when he described Macron as having "a blue gaze tinted by metallic sparkles, like a lake burdened with sunshine whose surface it would have been impossible, under the scintillating reflections, to pierce.”