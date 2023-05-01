Clashes across France as protesters take to the streets on May Day

Advertisement

By 5pm, 180 arrests had been made at demos around the country, 53 of which were in Paris, and at least three police officers were reported to have been injured.

Unions had been hoping for a vast turnout at the dozens of demos across France, with Emmanuel Macron's deeply unpopular pension reform remaining the focus of the protests.

Macron last month signed a law to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, despite months of strikes against the bill.

"The law has been passed but has not been accepted, there is a desire to show discontent peacefully to have a reaction in response that shows a certain level of decency," said Celine Bertoni, 37, an academic in the central city of Clermont-Ferrand.

"I still hope that we are going to be told it will be withdrawn," she added.

"Macron has the impression that as he was elected he has all the power! But I want him to cede his place to the people," added Karine Catteau, 45, in the western city of Rennes.

The main march in Paris kicked off at 2pm along the traditional protest route of Place de la Republique to Place de la Nation, with a heavy downpour suddenly beginning at the very moment it started.

Police had been given a last-minute go-ahead to use drones as a security measure after a Paris court rejected a petition from rights groups for them not to be used.

Although the majority of demonstrators were peaceful, police said that there had been 53 arrests in Paris, while one police officer suffered serious burns from a Molotov cocktail.

Des policiers prennent feu après le jet d'un cocktail molotov. Affrontements très intenses à Paris@LucAuffret pour @LibreQg#ReformesDesRetraites #1ermai pic.twitter.com/9TjoNryQDV — QG le média libre (@LibreQg) May 1, 2023

Once the main march in Paris ended, police used water canon and rubber bullets at Place d'Italie.

🔴 Affrontements à #Paris : utilisation du canon à eau. #1erMai



La situation ne se calme pas. pic.twitter.com/YUHYTUI3jO — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) May 1, 2023

Police used tear gas in Toulouse in southern France as tensions erupted during the demonstrations, with two officers injured after paving stones were thrown.

Tear gas was also used in Rennes, while a car was set on fire in the southeastern city of Lyon and in Marseille demonstrators invaded the Hotel Intercontinental in the city centre.

In the western city of Nantes, police also fired tear gas after protesters hurled projectiles, AFP correspondents said. The windows of Uniqlo clothing store were smashed.

Macron and his government have tried to turn the page on the episode of popular discontent, one of the biggest challenges to his second term.

"The page is not going to be turned as long as there is no withdrawal of this pension reform. The determination to win is intact," said the head of the CGT union Sophie Binet at the Paris protest.

"The mobilisation is still very, very strong," added Laurent Berger, head of the CFDT union.

"It is a sign that resentment and anger are not diminishing."

Radical ecological activists from Extinction Rebellion earlier sprayed orange paint on the facade of the glitzy Fondation Louis Vuitton museum in Paris, which is backed by the LVMH luxury goods giant.

🔴 Les militants de Extinction Rébellion recouvrent de peinture la fondation Louis Vuitton.



Action « contre les riches » en solidarité avec les travailleurs pour la journée du #1erMai. pic.twitter.com/zALbr9uJ21 — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) May 1, 2023

In a separate action by a different environmental protest group, activists sprayed orange paint around the Place Vendome in central Paris, known for its jewellery shops, targeting the facade of the ministry of justice.