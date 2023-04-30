May 1st, mosquitoes and money: essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

May 1st - the international workers' day - is a public holiday in France and, by custom and tradition, a day of marches and demos. This year, however, unions have called for a 'tsunami of protest' over the government’s pension reforms. Here's what you can expect.

Demos, strikes and flowers: What to expect in France on May 1st 2023

The Asian tiger mosquito - which can transmit a range of potentially fatal diseases - is now present in 73 of France's 96 mainland départements, health experts have warned.

MAP: 'Deadly' tiger mosquitoes have now colonised 70% of France

It’s a common, often shouted, question from opposition politicians from all sides - where does our tax money go? France is a high-tax country, but you also get a lot of bang for your tax buck - using a new government tool, you can see exactly how the French government spends your taxes.

What are your French taxes spent on?

We round off this week’s must-reads with a couple of reader questions, starting with another tax one. The number of communes that can impose the taxe sur les logements vacants has risen in 2023 - here's what the tax is and who has to pay it.

Reader question: Who has to pay France’s 'vacant property' tax?

And finally... Pupils in France do not go short of holidays - but what is the situation if you want to take your children out of school during the term-time?

Reader question: Can I take my children out of a French school during term time?