La Belle Vie: Mountain trips, car-free holidays and why May Day matters to the French

In my mind, Labour Day invokes images of barbecues and relaxing time with family and friends. For the French, however, this jour férié is a day of action. May 1st, or May Day, is a time to protest and march for worker's rights, and this year even more people will be taking to the streets after the unpopular pension reform was signed into law.

You can imagine my surprise when I learned that French labour day - including the fact that it is on May 1st - was actually a tradition borrowed from the Americans, after a huge strike in Chicago in 1886. The French have really given May Day their own flair, which makes sense for a country that you could argue has perfected the art of striking and protesting.

What May Day really means to the French

April showers bring May flowers, and in France, that means the muguet - those pretty white flowers of lily-of-the-Valley that you see in almost every floral shop in France during the spring.

But did you know that the muguet is sometimes also known as a muguet de mai? It is traditional on May 1st to give these flowers to friends and family to bring them luck. The custom actually goes all the way back to the 1500s.

Muguet: France's lucky May flower

If you have adapted to purchasing a lucky May flower for your loved ones every year, that might be a sign of how much you have assimilated into French culture and society. For some people, even after several years of living in France, there is still a question of how to self-identify: as an expat or as an immigrant. I have to say - I use both somewhat interchangeably, but for some people this is a contentious topic.

When you look at the dictionary definitions of the two words, they are quite similar in meaning, but many people point to the fact that they very different connotations. It was fascinating to hear from reader of The Local about what they call themselves, and why.

Expat or immigrant - if you're a foreigner living in France, what are you?

On the topic of jours fériés - or public holidays - this year, the month of May is pretty spectacular when it comes to the number of days off.

There are four public holidays this May, though one of them is Pentecost. On this day, many people get to take off work, while others are offered the very appealing option of working as usual but without being paid. This is because of Solidarity Day - an idea introduced in 2005 with the goal of handing over all wages from that day to a government fund.

But even including Solidarity Day, France still has quite a lot of public holidays - although it's actually pretty mid-table compared to the rest of Europe.

Reader question: How many public holidays does France have?

If you are thinking about how to use spend those jours fériés, you might consider a car-free trip in France. I am not only recommending this because the traffic of coming back into a large city (if that is where you are departing from) can be enough to counteract any relaxation you were able to achieve on the trip, but also because you can reduce your carbon emissions and travel in a really unique way.

For example, it might seem like islands off the coast of Brittany would be difficult to access without a vehicle, but in reality, many are intended to be car-free. And while the Alps might seem like the place to go in the winter, the French side of the mountain range is very accessible by train and has plenty to offer during the spring and summer.

Vineyards, mountains and islands – how to plan a car-free trip to France

If you are hesitant about the idea of a train-centred holiday, look no further than the personal guide written by The Local's own editor Ben McPartland, who ended up travelling 2,000 km across Europe in a short space of time - with young kids.

Ben set off to go from Paris to Portugal, and I won't spoil too much of the story but his conclusion was: "Those days spent sitting drinking coffee, orange and beer (in separate cups) starring out of train windows at fields, hills, mountains, villages, beach and train platforms were part of the holiday".

Yes, train travel from France across Europe is far better than flying – even with kids