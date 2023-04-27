French Word of the Day: Une poignée

Advertisement

Why do I need to know une poignée?

Because if you dine with French people, this word might come up at some point during the meal.

What does it mean?

Une poignée – roughly pronounced oon pwa-nee-ay – is a French word that literally translates to “door handle” in English, but it has a second, more common definition as well. Une poignée is the French term for a “handful”.

You will see it used in recipes, and if you go to a French market, you might be offered this quantity of something by the stall’s operator.

While it's most likely you will hear this word in a context related to food, cooking or eating, it can also be used to describe other things too that may not necessarily fit into the palm of your hand in the literal sense.

For example, if there is a small group of people present, you could refer to that as a poignée. You can also use it to describe a small quantity - or handful - of things.

Use it like this

Il reste une poignée de personnes au bar si tu veux venir. – There are still a handful of people at the bar if you want to come.

J'ai mangé une poignée de noix avant de partir. – I ate a handful of nuts before leaving.