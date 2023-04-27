French films with English subtitles to watch in May 2023

Advertisement

Lost in Frenchlation is a cinema club that offers English speakers who may not be fluent in French the chance to enjoy French films, by screening new releases with English subtitles to help viewers follow the story.

It has a jam-packed agenda in May, with seven screenings planned throughout the month.

The May programme will also include here with three Q&As, a 'Women of Paris' tour, a movie-themed walking tour, and a stand-up comedy show.

Lost in Frenchlation has also expended to other locations in recent months, such as Biarritz, Caen, Lyon and Nice. Though there are not any scheduled films for the month of May outside the Paris region, you can keep an eye on the website (HERE).

Here is what's on the docket for this month in Paris;

Ailleurs si j’y Suis - Directed by François Pirot, this film the story of Mathieu who is burnt out, between his demanding job and imminent separation from his wife. He decides to take up residence in the forest - swimming in the pond and admiring the trees. The radical decision has an impact on both Mathieu and those around him, as people begin to question their own choices and their relationships.

The screening will take place on Friday, May 5th. You can arrive early - at 7pm - for pre-drinks, and then the screening will start at 8pm, after an introduction from the film crew themselves. The screening will take place at L’Entrepôt Cinéma, located at 7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, in Paris' 14th arrondisement.

Tickets range from €7-€8.5, depending on whether you qualify for reduced pricing, and you can find them at THIS link.

AilleurSiJySuis_TRL_HD-25-r709g24_FR-en_mixWeb_2022-11-10_hq from Lost in Frenchlation on Vimeo.

Je Verrai Toujours vos Visages - The latest film director Jeanne Herry, who is no stranger to tackling serious themes, considers the topic of restorative justice, a practice that has been enshrined in French law since 2014. The goal is to create a secure setting where victims and perpetrators can build a dialogue alongside mediators. Herry's film follows several characters - victims of different types of crime from robbery to sexual violence - as they attempt to journey forward with restorative justice.

Le Parisien called the film "“Fascinating and very accurate, sometimes harsh but optimistic" and "carried by its magnificent actors".

The screening will take place on Sunday, May 7th. If you are interested, there will be a Women of Paris walking tour beginning at 4:30 PM before the film. You can also arrive early for pre-drinks at 7pm, and the screening will start at 8pm.

It will take place at Club de l’Étoile, at 14 Rue Troyon, in Pariss 8th arrondisement. Tickets range from €8-€10, depending on whether you qualify for discounts. You can find ticketing information HERE.

To take part in the walking tour, you can find ticket information at THIS link.

L’Auberge Espagnole - In celebration of Europe day, Lost in Frenchlation will put on the iconic film by Cédric Klapisch. When main character Xavier, a French university student, moves to Barcelona to learn Spanish he shares a house with other young Europeans of various nationalities. A fun film with some sharp points about national stereotypes.

The film will be screened on Wednesday, May 10th. Arrive early to take part in a quiz hosted by Clap Français. Pre-drinks will start at 7:30pm, and the screening will begin at 8:30pm.

This screening will take place just outside of Paris at the Trianon cinema, located at 3 Bis Rue Marguerite Renaudin, in Sceaux.

Tickets range in price from €4-€7, with more information HERE.





Apaches - Directed by Romain Quirot, this film draws inspiration from westerns and the works of Martin Scorsese. Taking place in the post-war period, Apaches tells the story of Paris in the grips of ultra-violent gangs operating from Montmartre to Belleville. A young woman decides to join the gang, in hopes of avenging the death of her brother, but as she gets more involved, her emotions begin to change.

The film will be screened on Thursday, May 11th. You can arrive early (at 7pm) for pre-drinks, and the screening will start at 8pm. Stick around after the show for a Q&A with the director.

The screening will take place at the Luminor cinema near Hotel de Ville, at 20 Rue du Temple in Paris' 4th arrondisement.

Tickets range from €7-€11, with more information HERE.

Watch the trailer with English subtitles: https://youtu.be/mRz4A4QEyIA

Les Trois Mousquetaires: D'Artagnan - The classic story by Alexandre Dumas is back on the big screens, this time directed by Martin Bourboulon and boasting a cast filled with French cinema greats. For adults and children alike, watch a spirited young Gascon join forces with the three musketeers, Athos, Porthos and Aramis, with the backdrop of political scheming and royal love affairs.

The event will be on Sunday, May 14th. Before the screening, you can join for a movie-themed walking tour with Ciné-balade at 5:30pm. Later at 7pm, you can arrive for pre-drinks, and the film will start at 8pm.

The screening will take place at the Luminor Hotel de Ville cinema, at 20 Rue du Temple in Paris' 4th arrondisement. Tickets range from €7-€11, with more information HERE.

If you want to take part in the tour, you can get tickets for €15 at THIS link.

The Three Musketeers - DArtagnan Les Trois Mousquetaires - DArtagnan (2023) - Trailer (En [...] from Lost in Frenchlation on Vimeo.

Avant l’Effondrement - Directed by Alice Zeniter and Benoît Volnais, tells the story of Tristan, a political campaign manager determined not to have children due to the possibility of passing on an inheritable disease, who receives an anonymous letter containing a positive pregnancy test. As Tristan tries to find the woman who sent the test, he confronts his own professional and emotional life.

The screening will be on Friday May 19th, with pre-drinks at 7pm followed by the screening at 8pm. Stick around for a Q&A with the directors.

It will take place at L’Entrepôt Cinéma, at 7 Rue Francis de Pressensé in Paris' 14th arrondisement.

Tickets will range from €7-€8.50, with more information HERE.

You can watch the trailer with English subtitles at this LINK.

La Vie pour de Vrai - The film by Dany Boon, who also stars, it tells the story of a man who has spent his life at Club Med. He decides, at the age of 50, that he wants to find his childhood sweetheart, so he heads off for Paris. A bit naive and lost, the main character, Tridan, relies on his half-brother Louis to get by. Eventually Louis, wanting to get rid of Tridan, begs a woman, Roxane, to pretend to be Tridan's long-lost childhood sweetheart.

The screening will take place on Thursday, May 25th, with drinks beginning at 7pm and the screening itself at 8pm. Stick around for a standup comedy show by Elspeth Graty.

The film will be screened at the L’Arlequin cinema at 76 Rue de Rennes in Paris' 6th arrondisement.

Tickets range from €8.50-€11, with further information HERE.