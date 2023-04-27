Explained: Who is Toussaint Louverture and why is he important in French history?

Advertisement

Louverture was born in 1743 in the Caribbean island of Haiti - which at that time was a French colony known as Saint-Domingue - and secured his place in history by being a pivotal figure in gaining Haitian independence, which then became the first nation to abolish slavery.

He was born enslaved, and although gained his freedom as an adult he fought on behalf of slaves and is generally considered to be the leader of one of the first successful slave rebellions.

Although he was captured by the French and died before Haiti finally achieved its independence, he is still a revered figure on the island.

French slavery

Macron's tribute to Louverture was paid on April 27th, which is the anniversary of the date in 1848 when slavery was finally abolished in France.

This was the second time that slavery had been abolished - the first time was in 1794 when the newly-formed Revolutionary government abolished slavery in all French territories, including its overseas colonies.

However, slavery was re-introduced in 1802 by Napoleon, which is one of several reasons that his legacy is complicated in France today.

The re-introduction of slavery in the French colonies - including Haiti - lasted for 13 years before Napoleon first banned the slave trade in 1815, before slavery in all forms in French territory was finally abolished in 1848, under pressure from many other European governments which had already abolished slavery.

Popular culture

Although Louverture was only one of several leaders of the Haitian revolution, his life story is an extraordinary one - from his birth as an enslaved man to gaining his freedom and working at several different trades on the island before becoming an inspiring military leader and a canny politician.

Despite such a dramatic story, US actor Danny Glover has reportedly been trying for more than 20 years to raise the financing for a film about the amazing life of Louverture.

There is a French-language mini series made in 2012 by TV channel France 2 - it got mixed reviews and many consider it too kind to the French colonial authorities of the period.

Panthéoniser

Louverture has, however, been honoured with inclusion in the Panthéon in Paris, the highest posthumuos honour from the French state.

It might seem odd to induct into a French monument someone who spent a significant part of his life fighting the French, but it seems that Louverture described himself as French throughout his life.

He died in jail in Doubs, eastern France, and has no known grave. In 1954 the French government made a formal presentation to Haiti of some of the earth surrounding the jail where he died, as a symbolic transfer of his remains. He was inducted into the Panthéon in 1998.

On April 7th 2020 - the 220-year anniversary of his death - a ceremony was held at the Panthéon.

Toussaint holiday

France does have a Toussaint holiday, but unfortunately its nothing to do with Louverture.

Toussaint means All Saints and was a popular boys name in France for many centuries - it's still in use, but rather less common these days.

The Toussaint public holiday is on November 1st.