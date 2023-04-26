French Expression of the Day: Une fausse bonne idée

Advertisement

Why do I need to know une fausse bonne idée?

Because everyone has situations that they thought would be successful, but it did not work out the way they hoped.

What does it mean?

Une fausse bonne idée – roughly pronounced oon fohs bunny-day – is a French expression that translates exactly to “a false good idea”.

This expression is often used to describe an idea that seems smart on the surface, but in reality could be problematic. You might say “at first glance, it was a good idea” in English, but in French you can express that thought more succinctly by saying fausse bonne idée.

Advertisement

You might see this expression used in a formal sense, for example when casting doubt on a policy proposal that might seem appealing but in substance would not work.

Otherwise, you might simply hear this expression in colloquial speech - perhaps your friend describing their plan to do a ‘polar bear plunge into the cold water on New Year’s Day’.

Use it like this

Courir dans l'eau glacée le jour du Nouvel An était certainement une fausse bonne idée. Je n'ai pas réussi à me réchauffer pendant plusieurs heures. – Running into freezing cold water on New Year's day was definitely a false good idea. I did not manage to warm up for several hours.

L'initiative citoyenne : une fausse bonne idée, résume le sénateur. – The citizen's initiative: a false good idea, the senator summarised.