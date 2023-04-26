French court auctions items seized in drugs raids to fund fight against crime

Advertisement

A French court has auctioned off a Lamborghini and other luxury items seized during drug raids in order to raise money to fight crime.

The Paris appeals court transformed itself into an auction house for the day on Tuesday, raising €1.28 million to battle narcotics crime and addiction, government entity AGRASC said.

The government regularly sells off property confiscated during drug busts, but this was the first such sale to be held in a court of law, it said.

The 277 items on offer included a white Lamborghini parked outside the courtroom that was confiscated from a man since convicted of drug trafficking in western France.

Also on display were Dior silk pyjamas draped on a mannequin, Louboutin shoes, Rolex watches, jewellery, as well as Gucci, Yves Saint-Laurent and Vuitton trainers and other leather goods.

Retired company manager Claudio, 67, was among curious members of the public drawn in by the auction.

"I came to see and why not buy something," he said, refusing to give his surname.

A man on the phone and an online bidder battled it out for the Lamborghini, with the latter nabbing the supercar for €138,000.

Dropping in on the sale, Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said proceeds from the auction would "help to fight drug traffickers and help addicts".

Last year, AGRASC raised €15.9 million from the sale of items seized during drug investigations, it said.