Flights disrupted as French air traffic controllers plan May Day strike

France's long-running pension protests have been causing travel disruption since January.

The next 'day of action' will be Monday, May 1st, but most unions are not calling for strikes - and are instead getting as many people on the streets as possible in marches and demos protesting at the pension reform, which includes raising the pension age from 62 to 64.

However, air traffic controllers have been taking part in rolling strikes, and the Direction générale de l'aviation civile (DGAC) has warned that this will result in disruption from the evening of Sunday, April 31st to 6am on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Paris' Orly, Charles de Gaulle and Beauvais airports will be affected, along with Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Nantes and Nice.

It's also possible that disruptions could hit 'overflights' - those flights that pass over French airspace during their journey.

The DGAC said that precise details of disruption will be released shortly, but advised people to postpone trips if possible. Anyone with a flight booked on those days should contact their airline for further details.

So far it appears that services including trains - including the Eurostar - and French city public transport will run as normal on Monday. May 1st is a public holiday in France, and much of Europe.

