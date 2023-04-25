What changes about life in France in May 2023

Advertisement

Public Holidays

There are several public holidays in the month of May - this year, all four of them fall on weekdays, meaning workers can benefit from four shorter-than-usual weeks. The first is International Worker's Day, or May Day, which is on Monday, May 1st.

This year, unions have called for a 'tsunami of protest' in response to pension reform, and hundreds of demos are planned in towns and cities around France.

The other public holidays are Monday, May 8th (Victory in Europe Day), Thursday, May 18th (Ascension), and Monday, May 29th (Whit Monday, or lundi de Pentecôte). Keep in mind, however, that Whit Monday is for some workers only.

May 8th is marked with military parades and remembrance events in towns and cities around France.

School holidays end

Pupils in Zone A (central France) schools will have already returned from their holidays before the start of May, and those in Zone B (northern France and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur) will come back to class on Tuesday, May 2nd.

As for Zone C, which includes schools in the Paris region and Toulouse, pupils will return back to class on Tuesday, May 9th.

Tax Deadlines

May brings the first deadlines for the annual tax declaration - compulsory for almost everyone in France.

If you are unable to file the declaration online, you can use a paper declaration. This must be mailed by Monday, May 22nd prior to 11:59pm.

For the online declarations, you have until May 25th if you live in the départements 1 to 19, and until June 1st for the départements from 20 to 54. For the remaining départements, you have until June 8th, 2023 at midnight.

Head to our tax section for help on filling out the form.

Minimum wage increase

Due to inflation, the minimum wage automatically increases on May 1st. INSEE, the national statistics bureau of France, has specified the minimum wage must increase by 2.19 percent starting May 1st - this means that the gross hourly minimum wage will increase to €11.52 pre-tax, or €9.12 net. For a full-time employee working 35 hours a week, the increase will represent about €30 after tax.

Constitutional Council decision

On May 3rd, France's Constitutional Council will deliver their decision on the second request for a referendum (RIP) on pension reform. The Council rejected the first request on April 14th. However, for opposition parties, this date will be crucial in determining the future of the battle against pension reform. There may also be strikes and protests on the day - keep up with the latest in our strike section.

The Cannes Film Festival

The 76th edition of the Cannes film festival will take place from May 16th to 27th at the Palais des festivals et des congrès in Cannes.

Taste of Paris festival

The Grand Palais will be transformed into a showcase of the best restaurants and Michelin-starred chefs for four days of gourmet tastings and culinary events. The festival will run from May 11th until 14th. You can find more ticketing information here.

European night of Museums

On Saturday, May 13th many museums will keep their doors open - for free - all night long as part of the "European night of museums". This year will mark the nineteenth edition of the event since its launch in 2005. Almost all Paris museums take part, outside of Paris you can find more information on the website for your local town hall.

Anniversary of the legalisation of same-sex marriage

May 18th will mark the 10th anniversary of when the law authorising same-sex marriage in France went into effect. The anniversary will take place one day after the "International Day against homophobia", on May 17th.

Government grant for wood-fired heating

For low-income households who heat their homes primarily with wood or wood-pellets, applications for the state aid of €50 to €200 will remain open until May 31st. You can find more information here.

Sports

The final of the Coupe de France feminine football tournament is on Saturday May 13th at 4pm at the Source stadium in Orléans, between Paris and Lyon.

The French Open (Roland-Garros) tennis tournament will also take place in May - starting on Sunday, May 28th and going until June 11th.

Deadline set for student grants

If you are interested in obtaining a student grant, student social housing, or aid for the 2023-2024 academic year, you have until May 31st to apply. According to the official website, even if you do not have all the elements required for the application, it is still important to fill out the application by the stated deadline.