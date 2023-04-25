Tell us: Have you had any issues with the TLS Contact visa website?
The Local has received some feedback that some people using the TLS Contact visa website have experienced issues in recent weeks. If you have used the site, let us know what your experience was like.
For certain groups applying for a short or long-stay visitor visa to France, the final stages of the process typically involve the TLS Contact website - in order to arrange the in-person appointment necessary for the process.
However, some users have reported challenges with delays, technical problems with logging in, and issues with making appointments.
If you have had a recent experience with the site - whether that be positive or negative - let us know your thoughts in the survey below.
