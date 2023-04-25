Advertisement

Reader insights

Tell us: Have you had any issues with the TLS Contact visa website?

The Local France
The Local France - [email protected] • 25 Apr, 2023 Updated Tue 25 Apr 2023 10:12 CEST
image alt text
the logo badge of a French customs officers (Douane) is pictured (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)

The Local has received some feedback that some people using the TLS Contact visa website have experienced issues in recent weeks. If you have used the site, let us know what your experience was like.

Advertisement

For certain groups applying for a short or long-stay visitor visa to France, the final stages of the process typically involve the TLS Contact website - in order to arrange the in-person appointment necessary for the process. 

However, some users have reported challenges with delays, technical problems with logging in, and issues with making appointments. 

If you have had a recent experience with the site - whether that be positive or negative - let us know your thoughts in the survey below.

More

#Reader insights #Visas #Brits in france

Comments

The Local France 2023/04/25 10:12

Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also