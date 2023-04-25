French Word of the Day: Fêtard

Advertisement

Why do I need to know fêtard?

Because you might want to use this word to describe your friend who always seems to have a headache on Sunday mornings.

What does it mean?

Fêtard – roughly pronounced feh-tarr – is a colloquial French word to describe a person who loves to party.

In English you might say a “party animal” or a “social butterfly” or "party-goer".

Keep in mind that this slang term does sometimes carry the connotation that the person in question enjoys partying to excess - sometimes to the point of debauchery. However, depending on the context, it can also simply describe a “fun-loving person”.

Advertisement

You might see the word fêtard invoked in apartment listings - either warning against fêtards or welcoming them with open arms.

It's also sometimes in news reports about a party or club to describe the attendees - similar to clubbers or party-goers.

Use it like this

C'est un fêtard, mais il n'échappe jamais à une douloureuse gueule de bois. – He is a party animal, but he never seems to escape a painful hangover.

J'ai dit à mon voisin que les fêtards n'étaient pas les bienvenus dans ce bâtiment ! – I told my neighbour that party animals are not welcome in this building!