On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Monday

School holidays - schools in Zone A (central and south-west France) return from their two-week spring break, but schools in Zone C (Paris and the south of France) start their holidays, so you might notice that Paris is a little quieter than usual. Zone B schools are in the middle of their breaks.

Macron in Belgium - president Emmanuel Macron travels to Belgium to take part in the summit on offshore energy.

Election anniversary - Monday also marks one year since Macron was re-elected - the first French president to win re-election in 20 years.

Tuesday

Dordogne trial - the trial begins of Terry Dupin, a French ex-soldier who sparked a manhunt in the Dordogne area in May 2021 after opening fire on police. Dubbed the 'forcené de Dordogne' (madman of Dordogne), Dupin opened fire on police responding to a call that he had attacked his ex-partner, before disappearing into the woods and leading law enforcement on a 36-hour manhunt. He was arrested after being shot.

Périphérique birthday - the road that circles Paris - notorious for heavy traffic and high pollution levels - marks its 50th birthday.

Thursday

Podcast break - if you're looking out for the latest edition of Talking France, we're taking a break this week and next - but you can catch up on our back catalogue here.

Friday

Traffic warnings - Friday marks the beginning of the four (yes, four - 2023 is a very good year) long weekends in the month of May. Monday, May 1st is a public holiday (and planned day of marches and demos) so many French families will take advantage of the long weekend for a trip away. Expect traffic to be busier than usual on Friday evening on exit routes to the big cities.

Strikes - the CGT union is calling for strikes on Friday, ahead of the big day of demos on Monday. The impact of these is likely to be limited, but you can find the latest info in our strike section HERE. Separately, hospital interns will also stage protests over their working conditions.

Saturday

Le crunch - England take on France in the women's Six Nations rugby tournament.

( . . . and don't forget that Monday, May 1st is a public holiday)