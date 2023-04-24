French Expression of the Day: Ah bon?

Advertisement

Why do I need to know ah bon?

Because you will probably hear this expression on a daily basis when in France.

What does it mean?

Ah bon – roughly pronounced ah bohn – translates to “ah good”.

However, it is typically not used to describe something as good. In fact its most common use is an interjection used in response to something that the other person you are speaking to just said.

Most often, it would translate more accurately to “really” or “is that so?”

Depending on the tone of voice being used, it can take on an inquisitive, sarky or perhaps condescending meaning. For instance, if the person across from you says something outlandish that you know to be false, you could reply with a simple ah bon ?

Otherwise, it can be used interchangeably with ‘je vois’ (I see), as a confirmation for what the person you are speaking with just said.

If you are looking to say “ah good (or great)”, you might say “ah très bien” instead or "ah super".

Use it like this

Personne A: Il m'a dit que les billets étaient à €40 et non à €20. Personne B: Ah bon? – Person A: He told me the tickets are €40, not €20. Person B: Oh really?

Personne A: Apparemment, elle a crié après sa belle-mère et s'est enfuie du restaurant. Person B: Ah bon ? C'est fou. – Person A: Apparently, she screamed at her mother-in-law and ran out of the restaurant. Person B: Seriously? That’s wild.