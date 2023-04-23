Wildfire rules, digital ID and retirement: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

As wildfires become more of a risk across France during the summer months, the government is reminding property owners of their legal obligations to complete certain fire-prevention works.

Wildfire prevention: The legal obligations for French property owners

For many who are ready to give up the day job but want to remain active (and earn some money), “retiring” to France and opening up a gîte, B&B or similar holiday rental has long been a popular option.

But Brexit has made this more difficult for Brits. Here's our guide to the options for people moving to France and those already in France - whether they are EU or non-EU citizens.

Reader question: Can I retire to France and open a gîte?



Ah, bureaucracy. Can’t live in France without it … and, that’s about it, really. These days, when using France’s many and varied administration services, you are increasingly likely to be asked for your Identité numérique - here's how this digital ID system works and who can use it.

Identité numérique: What is the new French digital ID and do you need one?

French drivers don't exactly have the best reputation, and the government’s plan to cut the penalties for low-level speeding offences probably won’t help, but that doesn't mean that there are no rules in place on the roads in France.

Here's a guide to driving offences and how many points they will cost you if you have a French licence.

Driving in France: What are the offences that cost you penalty points on your French licence?



We wrote about the realities of living in Paris last week - with its cafés and rats, and its own personal city slicker syndrome - so it seemed only fair to delve into life in smaller French towns and villages and their beautiful countryside, plentiful and cheap wine, and quaint markets … though there are some negatives you need to prepare for.

Dodgy internet but great neighbours: What it's really like living in small-town France

French popular music frequently gets a bad press - and with some justification. But there are some giants of a very particular niche genre that you probably know about without even knowing about it. Here, then, is the history and legacy of an oh-so French artform.

Chanson française: 5 things to know about classic French music