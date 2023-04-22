Inside France: Art, revolution, runners and the 'city of light'

Advertisement

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Are the French revolting?

Another French Revolution? In my opinion this is dramatically over-stating things (which doesn't mean that it's not being called for on the street), but I think it's true that the pension protests have now become a bit more of an existential crisis for France.

How do its governing structures actually work? And should they be changed? The model of Fifth Republic - with its strong powers for the presidency at the expense of parliament - is increasingly being questioned and calls for a Sixth Republic are no longer only heard among the radical fringe.

Actually agreeing on what changes should take place, however - well that's a whole other thing . . .

Spirit of liberty

One things about French revolutions - and of course there have been several, it's not all about 1789 - is that romantic and artistic depictions of them are truly baked into the national life (check out Marianne on the top of every single official communication).

Just one of many examples is this amazing sculpture of Alphonse Baudin - an MP killed on the barricades in 1851 protesting against the coup d'état of Napoleon III - depicted in the moment that he expires, symbolically clutching 'the law' in one hand.

It's in the Petit Palais in Paris, which incidentally is hosting a great exhibition dedicated to actress Sarah Bernhardt right now.

Podcast

We're talking about the 'revolutionary spirit' in this week's Talking France, as well as how living in France changes you. Listen here or on the link below.

We're also talking about French 'chanson' music, and I had fun putting together this playlist that gives a taste of this quintessentially French artform.

Let it shine

And if you want to run a marathon that's a bit different - check out the Paris Marathon Pour Tous. Part of the 2024 Olympics, the marathon will be run over the same course as the Olympic event, but at night. The theme is 'light up the City of Lights'.

You might find me by the side of the route enjoying the atmosphere with a glass of rosé in hand.

At night, all runners shine 🌙

The Marathon Pour Tous will set off on the night of August 10th 2024 in a festive atmosphere.



🏁 Start: 9pm for the Marathon

🏁 Start: 11:30pm for the 10km

🥇 On the same course as the Olympic athletes.



Your turn to light up the city of lights. pic.twitter.com/t9rOKRGyTV — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) April 20, 2023

