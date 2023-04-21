Revealed: The most expensive streets in France

Advertisement

Experts at the site have collated the most expensive streets in the country.

Paris obviously tops the list, taking all five of the top spots with streets where average prices break the €20,000 per metre square barrier - well over the capital’s average price of €10,700/m2.

The most expensive? Quai des Orfèvres in the city’s first arrondissement - arguably most famous as the former location of the headquarters of the Judicial Police, it's in the very oldest part of the city - on the Île-de-la-cité in the middle of the Seine. Buyers should now expect to pay a €23,002/m2 premium for the privilege of living there.

In fact unsurprisingly, the most expensive streets are largely located near each other in the 1st and 6th arrondissements.

Rue de Furstemberg (€22,582) is second on MeilleurAgents’ list, followed by Rue Guynemer (€22,483), which was first in last year’s list with a higher m2 price than Quai des Orfèvres this year, Place Saint-Sulpice (€21,982) and Avenue Montaigne (€21,786).

Paris’s property values are much higher than in any of the other cities listed - none of the most-expensive streets outside the capital hit the average square metre price of property in it.

Advertisement

The second most expensive city? That's Nice, down on the south coast, where property in Avenue Jean Lorrain will cost a not inconsiderable €10,692 per square metre on average.

The view from Nice's exclusive Avenue Jean Lorrain. Image: Google Street View

Avenue Jean Lorrain and Avenue Germaine (where properties are a relative snip at a mere €10,248/m2) are in the sought-after Mont-Boron area of the Mediterranean city, with views that command a premium.

Nice takes all the places on MeilleurAgents’ list from six to 10, before Avenue Giuseppe-Verdi in Aix-en-Provence breaks the two cities’ stranglehold on property prices, coming in at €8,351/m2 - some 56 percent higher than the average price in the city.

The 10 most expensive streets in France

Paris: Quai des Orfèvres €23,002/m2

Paris: Rue de Furstemberg €22,582/m2

Paris: Rue Guynemer €22,483/m2

Paris: Saint-Sulpice €21,982/m2

Paris: Avenue Montaigne €21,786/m2

Nice: Avenue Jean Lorrain €10,692/m2

Nice: Avenue Germaine €10,248/m2

Nice: Avenue Montfleury €9,968/m2

Nice: Boulevard Princesse Grâce de Monaco €9,954/m2

Nice: Chemin Forestier €9,856/m2

While other French cities are a lot more reasonable than Paris or Nice, they too have their hotspots for expensive property.

Avenue du Maréchal-Lyautey is the most expensive street in Marseille, with prices averaging €7,382 per square metre while Lyon’s priciest addresses are on Rue Gasparin; and Bordeaux’s Rue Mably comes in at €7,085.

Most expensive streets by town

Aix en Provence: Avenue Guiseppe Verdi €8,351/m2

Marseille: Avenue Maréchal Lyautey €7,380/m2

Lyon: Rue Gasparin €7,134/m2

Bordeaux: Rue Mably €7,085/m2

Toulouse: Rue Sainte-Anne €6,215/m2

Strasbourg: Place de la Cathedrale €6,130/m2

Nantes: Avenue Camus €5,880/m2

Rennes: Rue Waldeck-Rousseau €5,797/m2

Villeurbanne: Boulevard de la Bataille de Stalingrad €5,538/m2

Lille: Place du Concert €5,504/m2