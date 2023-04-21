Reader Question: Can you use a French disabled parking badge in the UK and vice versa?

Advertisement

France’s carte mobilité inclusion (CMI) system allows free and unlimited use of all parking spaces open to the public. Holders can use the card whether they are the driver of a car or its passenger.

The duration of parking can be limited by decision of the town hall beyond a statutory minimum of 12 hours.

In addition to a CMI specifically for parking, people can apply for a disability or priority CMI, depending on their degree of disability, which can be used to avoid queues or request assistance.

I have an old-style card. Is it still valid?

France’s CMI replaces the old carte européenne de stationnement. Current cards are valid to their expiry date, or until midnight on December 31st, 2026. But holders of the old-style cards in France can apply for a newer CMI at any time.

The French government has said that these newer cards meet the requirements of existing EU disability parking cards, so should be used in the same manner - which means you can use your badge in all EU member states, plus Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Lichtenstein.

I’m not French - am I entitled to a French card?

Yes, disabled people are entitled to a card, as long as you are a citizen of an EU or EEA Member State, or have proof of legal residency in France, such as a titre de séjour.

What about using badges issued in the UK in France?

Post-Brexit, the UK is no longer part of the EU Disabled Parking Card scheme. While the UK government has informal agreements with some EU and EEA countries to continue recognising British-issued disabled parking badges, France is not one of those countries.

The UK Blue Badge scheme remains compliant with the EU system, which leaves it in something of a legal grey area. One workaround, suggested by the British government, is to print out and display the below French-language notice alongside your blue badge during your travels in France. You can find the printable version of it here.

But the British government also warned that a British-issued Blue Badge “may not be recognised”, and holders should “check locally before parking”.

For travellers with British or other non-EU/EEA issued disabled parking cards, complementary notices, similar to the French-language one, are available on the British government’s website here.

And what about using the French card in the UK?

The UK has said it will continue the mutual recognition of the EU disabled parking card for visitors to the UK. If you're using a French badge, it is advised to print out the English-language notice to display alongside it. You can find the printable version of that here.