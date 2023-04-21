La Belle Vie: The French love of books and what rural or city life is really like

Advertisement

Moving to any major city comes with its own set of unique challenges. Yet, for whatever reason, Paris seems to be immune to this dose of realism. My theory is that all the time in the spotlight as the 'city of love' and 'city of light' feeds the incorrect assumption that Paris is somehow uniquely easy to move to and settle in. If you watch Emily in Paris or Midnight in Paris, the main characters would have you fooled that you will make friends in an instant, getting by without knowing a word of French.

Personally, I think it is very worth it to move to Paris, but it is definitely best to take off the rose-coloured glasses ahead of time and prepare yourself for how it may not live up to expectations.

The same line of advice would apply to settling in rural France, which is a dream for many, especially those looking for a beautiful and affordable place to retire.

From the plentiful and cheap wine to the quaint markets - living in rural or small-town France is understandably appealing. But while many people who move to the French countryside are happy with the decision they made, there are also quite a few who felt their dream turned into a nightmare once they actually began their bucolic life.

From internet connections to opening hours, there are things you need to prepare yourself for about small-town France.

Before investing in your dream retirement home in south west France, try visiting and speaking with people who actually live there.

If visiting is not an option for you right now, you could read first-person accounts, like that of Jonathan Miller, a journalist living in south western France, who told The Local about the ten things he wishes he had been told before making the move.

One benefit to France as a whole - and something you can look forward to if you are planning a holiday or a move - is the country's absolute love for books.

France, a country of some 67.75 million people, boasts more than 3,500 independent bookshops. That is more than the number of independent bookshops in both the UK and the United States combined. Whether you are in a large city like Paris or Lyon - or in a small town - you can rest assured that a bookshop is never too far away.

I've found that my favourite way to spend a Saturday morning in France is with a stroll - first stopping by the boulangerie for a croissant, and then moseying along toward the corner librarie for a spin through the used books collection. Even if I don't end up buying a new novel, it's always fun to see the little notes of recommendation written by bookshop employees and to simply enjoy browsing. If you are lucky enough to find a tempting book, then you can follow my next step to "The Perfect Saturday" by strolling to a nearby park for some time to read in the sun.

Another fascinating part of France's literary tradition are the bouquinistes along the Seine in Paris.

Journalist Julie Edde went out along the water to speak with the bouquiniste booksellers, and to find out why they have held onto this job, which can be particularly tough and does't bring much in the way of financial rewards.

And finally, you do not have to read the French classics to understand France and its culture - though it would be recommendable to skim through at least a couple.

There are plenty of other books, written in both English and in French, that can help you learn more about France and French people. From political tomes, comedic autobiographies, foodie guides and profiles of great Frenchmen - via a children's classic - here's what The Local readers recommend.

