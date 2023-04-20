PODCAST: How living in France changes you and is 'revolution in the air' after pensions revolt?

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to dissect everything that has happened in France this week.

Beginning, of course, with the latest on the pension reform protests, why people are now talking revolution and what it means when French people propose a 'sixth republic'.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

We're also taking a look at France's 2023 Eurovision entry and the French 'chanson' tradition - taking in greats from Edith Piaf to Serge Gainsbourg - and what it says about the country.

To go with this episode, we've created a playlist of some of the classic French chansons that we mention in the episode.

We're heading to rural France to look at the state of internet connections, and why France's consumer body wants to create a statutory requirement for high-speed internet access.

And are you becoming more French than the French? We're hearing from readers on how their behaviour, habits and priorities have changed since moving here.

Talking France will now be taking a two-week break, but will be back with a new series shortly.