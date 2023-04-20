French Word of the Day: Débroussaillage

Advertisement

Why do I need to know débroussaillage?

Because you might hear or see this term quite a bit during the summer in France, as temperatures rise.

What does it mean?

Débroussaillage – roughly pronounced day-broos-eye-ahj – translates to “brush clearing” in English.

In France, a débroussaillage consists of reducing vegetation that could catch fire.

As France experiences more wildfires, including in parts of the country that were less likely to experience them in years-past, brush clearing has become more important.

If you own property in France, you could be legally obliged to do this, as it is mandatory in areas at risk for forest fires. You can learn more about homeowners’ legal obligations for preventing forest fires HERE.

You can also use débroussaillage as a verb - to clear, or débroussailler.

Use it like this

Voici la liste des zones soumises à l'obligation de débroussaillage en Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. – Here is the list of areas required to follow brush clearing regulations in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.

Pour débroussailler correctement autour de votre maison, vous devrez peut-être acheter un râteau. – To properly clear the brush around your house, you might need to buy a rake.