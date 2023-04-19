'Preparation stage' pension strike hits rail services in France

Advertisement

Disruption, however, is set to be lower than during previous strikes, with SNCF’s updated schedule for Thursday, April 20th revealing almost normal travel on the high-speed TGV services, and 80 percent of regional TER services operating.

The unions have described this week’s walkouts as a "preparation stage" for demonstrations on and around May 1st, a traditional day of protest in France.

The breakdown of rail services in France during the strike on Thursday is as follows:

TGV

Traffic will be "almost normal" on Inoui and Ouigo TGVs, as well as on international Eurostar and Thalys services.

TER

Four TER trains out of five will run, on average, across the country on local TER services, SNCF said.

Intercités

Two Intercité trains in five during the day and no Intercité night trains.

In Île-de-France

Transilien: expect almost normal service on the RER A and B lines as well as the T4, T11, and T13 tramways. Expect two out of three trains on RER C, RER D and RER E.

Line H, J, L, R and U: 2 trains out of 3

Line K: 1 train out of 2

Line N and P: 3 trains out of 4

The Paris Metro, bus and tram services will be unaffected as they are not run by SNCF.

