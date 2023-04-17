Advertisement

French Word of the Day: Pérenniser

Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

This French verb does not fade over time.

Why do I need to know pérenniser?

Because you might want to tell your friend how much you love and want to keep up your weekly drinks plans.

What does it mean?

Pérenniser roughly pronounced pay-rehn-ee-zay – translates to “to make something durable” or “to make something permanent”.

If the French verb looks similar to the English term “perennial”, that is because the two share a similar root. Just like how your perennial flowers live year after year, this French term describes making something longstanding or durable.

The verb is conjugated like a normal -ER verb in French, and it can be used in several different contexts. 

In a more formal sense, you could use it to describe making a business venture permanent, and in an informal or more colloquial sense you could discuss making your Friday evening plans ‘set in stone’. 

If you are looking for a synonym, you could use the term immortaliser in French.

Use it like this

Je veux pérenniser nos projets du vendredi soir. Nous pouvons nous retrouver chaque semaine à 19h30 dans le même restaurant. – I want to make our Friday night plans permanent. We can meet up every week at 7:30pm at the same restaurant.

Après avoir testé les bus pendant l'été, la ville a décidé de pérenniser ce nouveau mode de transport. – After testing the bus system during the summer, the city decided to make the new mode of transportation a permanent addition.

