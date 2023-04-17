French Word of the Day: Pérenniser

Advertisement

Why do I need to know pérenniser?

Because you might want to tell your friend how much you love and want to keep up your weekly drinks plans.

What does it mean?

Pérenniser – roughly pronounced pay-rehn-ee-zay – translates to “to make something durable” or “to make something permanent”.

If the French verb looks similar to the English term “perennial”, that is because the two share a similar root. Just like how your perennial flowers live year after year, this French term describes making something longstanding or durable.

The verb is conjugated like a normal -ER verb in French, and it can be used in several different contexts.

In a more formal sense, you could use it to describe making a business venture permanent, and in an informal or more colloquial sense you could discuss making your Friday evening plans ‘set in stone’.

If you are looking for a synonym, you could use the term immortaliser in French.

Use it like this

Je veux pérenniser nos projets du vendredi soir. Nous pouvons nous retrouver chaque semaine à 19h30 dans le même restaurant. – I want to make our Friday night plans permanent. We can meet up every week at 7:30pm at the same restaurant.

Après avoir testé les bus pendant l'été, la ville a décidé de pérenniser ce nouveau mode de transport. – After testing the bus system during the summer, the city decided to make the new mode of transportation a permanent addition.