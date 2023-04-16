Tax forms, US pensions and French Rs: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

It's tax declaration season, the most wonderful time of the year (as nobody said, ever). But love it or hate it, tax declarations are compulsory for almost everyone in France, so here's everything you need to know about this year's process.

Everything you need to know about your 2023 French tax declaration

Speaking of money matters… Whether you are looking to retire to France or are working here, here's what you need to know about US private pension plans such as the 401(k) and IRA for French residents.

Ask the expert: What Americans in France need to know about 401(k) and other pensions

Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics are looking for 45,000 volunteers who speak either English or French to help out when the French capital hosts the Games. The application process for volunteers for the 2024 Games is open until May 5th - and organisers say there is no need for helpers to be able to speak French.

How to become a volunteer at the Paris 2024 Games

A summer that’s somewhat closer than 2024 - long-range weather forecasts are notoriously tricky, but models currently suggest temperatures 2C above seasonal norms this summer in France, and the increased likelihood of heatwaves.

Forecasters predict another scorching summer in France

On April 1st, a new law came into effect in France that makes “energy audits” compulsory for certain properties - here's what you need to know about the new rules are now in place for home owners looking to sell their property.

What France's new energy audit rules mean for property owners

Let’s finish on one of the really important matters of life in France - the rolling French R. It's one of the defining sounds of the French language, but can be a tricky one for foreigners. French language expert Camille Chevalier-Karfis explains how to master it.

EXPLAINED: How to master the French rolling R