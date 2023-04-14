La Belle Vie: France's hidden gems, town nicknames and impossible-to-pronounce words

Advertisement

The city of light, the city of love. France's capital has earned itself many different nicknames over the years, but Paris is not the only French city to have a surnom. If you have travelled around France, you might be confident in your ability to name the various French cities and villages, but dare I say that the true mark of a francophile might just be how well you know their nicknames (and the origins of those monikers) too.

The Local has put together a quiz to test your knowledge on French cities - if you have plans for a French road trip, this might just be the perfect guessing game to share with your friends and family.

And as you travel around l'Hexagone, there are a few hidden gems that you should consider prioritising. If you have already seen the Eiffel Tower, Versailles and Mont Saint-Michel, you might be up for an off-the-beaten-track holiday in France.

Written by travel writer for the Lonely Planet, Nicola Williams, this list of 10 under-the-radar spots in France is as timely as ever. For those of us who are getting used to the resurgence in visitors after the pandemic, this list might be the perfect starting point for planning your holiday. I've already starting looking into the train tickets for Nernier.

One French city that I struggle with pronouncing (honestly I've pretty much given up at this point) is Reims, but eventually I am sure I will be tempted enough by Champagne country that I will have to pay it a visit and finally figure out the pronunciation of the region's unofficial capital.

Part of the problem is the French R. There are some words where I manage, and other words where it feels nearly impossible. Luckily, The Local interviewed a language expert to get to the bottom of how to master this tricky part of speaking French as a foreigner.

Speaking of impossible words - if you struggle with the R sound at all, you should start praying now that you never find yourself locked out of a French apartment or home. You will have to call the locksmith, called the "serrurerie" in French. Try saying that ten times fast.

As a cyclist, I have another nemesis in the French lexicon: the word for tire, pneu. It looks like it should be the onomatopoeia term for a sneeze and it feels exceptionally difficult for French people to understand when mispronounced.

If you have any sort of administrative task to handle in France that involves giving your email or phone number, or perhaps you are looking to integrate yourself more into French social media culture, then you might find yourself faced with an entirely unexpected set of vocabulary words.

It always comes as a surprise to me how often English is borrowed and adapted in French online-talk. For example, you might describe your dinner as très instagrammable - ie it's photogenic and would look good on Instagram.

Finally, at The Local, we write up a "French word of the day" most days of the week, to help give our readers a daily taste of the French vocabulary, from slang terms and expressions to essential phrases and the confusing saying that a French grandmother might rattle off.

We've put together nine of our favourite recent words and expressions. As a sneak peak - you might learn about French theories related to time management, the art of living and of course expressive noises.

