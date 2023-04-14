French Expression of the Day: Sur-le-champ

Advertisement

Why do I need to know sur-le-champ?

Because you might hear this used a few times when watching the latest “Musketeers” film.

What does it mean?

Sur-le-champ – roughly pronounced sir luh shamp – translates precisely to ‘on the field’ in English.

The expression dates back to at least the 15th century, and it means “immediately”, “with haste” or “on the spot”.

If you watch any French film set in mediaeval times, you’ll likely hear the characters use this phrase a few times, and it is still in use today. However, you are more likely to see it in written form, rather than spoken aloud.

One theory states that sur-le-champ came to mean ‘immediately’ because it was a reference to military orders. If something was urgent, an officer might give the command ‘to the field’ or ‘on the field’. It could also in the event of a disagreement, intended to be settled by sword, that duel would be fought ‘on the field’.

The other theory has to do with taxes.

During the Middle Ages, taxes were collected directly on farmers’ fields, based on the size of their land. Tax collectors tended to be eager, often requesting payment without delay, directly on the field.

If you want another expression to convey urgency in French, you could also say tout de suite.

Use it like this

Elle m'a demandé de rendre le matériel de l'école dès que j'aurais terminé, ce à quoi j'ai répondu “Oui. Sur-le-champ”. – She told me to return the school’s materials as soon as I had finished, and I responded “Yes, I’ll do so immediately”.

On traitera le conflit sur-le-champ. – We will handle the conflict immediately.