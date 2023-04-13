Saint Laurent launches film production company

Advertisement

Its inaugural movie is the short film "Strange Way of Life", Almodovar's "queer Western" starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, that is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

"I want to work with all the great talents of cinema that have inspired me over the years and offer them space," Saint Laurent's creative director Anthony Vaccarello said in a statement.

Part of French conglomerate Kering, Saint Laurent says it is the first luxury brand to fully finance films.

Vaccarello, who took over as the label's designer in 2016, will oversee costumes for the company's films.

He has led a boom at Saint Laurent, which generated €3.3 billion last year, up a third on 2021.

The brand did not state how much it plans to invest in films.

Kering sponsors Women In Motion at the Cannes festival, which gives out an award highlighting female filmmakers. This year's winner is Michelle Yeoh, fresh from her Oscar win for "Everything Everywhere All at Once".