PODCAST: France awaits pension verdict, tips for declaring taxes and the importance of French mayors

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield.

With more strikes underway we're looking at the latest from the pension reform battle. On Friday the 'sages' of the Constitutional Council can either effectively destroy the rest of Emmanuel Macron's term in office, or prolong the pension strife for at least another 15 months.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below

And Genevieve explains exactly who the 'wise men and women' are, and how their role functions.

We're also looking at French mayors - two of whom are in trouble right now; one because of a sex tape, the other because of his lunch.

Most French mayors are of course exemplary in their role - and play a very important part in their local communities, we take a look at the ancient office of maire.

On a more practical note - tax declaration season has now opened. We guide you through how to make your declaration, what you can claim rebates on and what you get in exchange for your taxes.

And did you know which French town is known as La ville blanche? Play along with our quiz on French towns and their nicknames.

You can find all episodes of the Talking France podcast HERE - if you like what you hear, please subscribe, leave or a review or just tell a friend.