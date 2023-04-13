Advertisement

69 French départements on red pollen alert

The Local France
The Local France - [email protected] • 13 Apr, 2023 Updated Thu 13 Apr 2023 09:12 CEST
Pollen levels have triggered red alerts in 69 French départements. (Photo by Philippe HUGUEN / AFP)

Allergy sufferers in France, beware of high pollen levels before rain offers some respite.

Officials at air quality watchdog Réseau National de Surveillance Aérobiologique (RNSA) placed 69 départements across France on red alert for “very high” levels of pollen in its latest weekly bulletin.

The remaining areas of the country are on yellow alert - bad news for the 10-20 percent of the French population who suffer from allergic reactions to pollen. 

 

The northeast quarter of the country is at high risk for birch pollen allergy, while "hornbeam and ash pollens are abundant in the air", the RNSA said in its Tuesday bulletin - but added that “rain will intermittently offer respite to allergy sufferers over the next few days". 

The south of the country is subject to a high levels of cypress, plane or oak pollen, and “willow, poplar, oak and grass pollens are present from the west to the east [of the country]”. 

Anyone who does suffer with pollen allergies can subscribe to email updates from the RNSA - and receive allergy risk forecasts specific to the département in which you live. 

