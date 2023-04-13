69 French départements on red pollen alert

Advertisement

Officials at air quality watchdog Réseau National de Surveillance Aérobiologique (RNSA) placed 69 départements across France on red alert for “very high” levels of pollen in its latest weekly bulletin.

The remaining areas of the country are on yellow alert - bad news for the 10-20 percent of the French population who suffer from allergic reactions to pollen.

Allez hop un petit passage au JT de 20h00 de TF1 un dimanche de Pâques c’est pas mal! Ils ont repris un extrait de notre bulletin pollens vidéo YouTube RNSA de vendredi dernier! Merci @TF1

Pour voir le reportage de 2min c’est par ici:https://t.co/9JLREIyIWl#pollens #allergies pic.twitter.com/aPnWM0bDyp — Réseau National de Surveillance Aérobiologique (@rnsa_pollen) April 11, 2023

The northeast quarter of the country is at high risk for birch pollen allergy, while "hornbeam and ash pollens are abundant in the air", the RNSA said in its Tuesday bulletin - but added that “rain will intermittently offer respite to allergy sufferers over the next few days".

The south of the country is subject to a high levels of cypress, plane or oak pollen, and “willow, poplar, oak and grass pollens are present from the west to the east [of the country]”.

Anyone who does suffer with pollen allergies can subscribe to email updates from the RNSA - and receive allergy risk forecasts specific to the département in which you live.