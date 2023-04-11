Quiz For Members
QUIZ: How many French cities can you identify by their nicknames?
From the Big Apple to the Eternal City, towns and cities around the world all attract nicknames - but how many of these French cities can you identify from their nicknames?
Have a go at our quiz and see how many French towns and cities you can identify from their nicknames.
Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle
See Also
Have a go at our quiz and see how many French towns and cities you can identify from their nicknames.
Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.