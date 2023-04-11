QUIZ: How many French cities can you identify by their nicknames?

Advertisement

Have a go at our quiz and see how many French towns and cities you can identify from their nicknames.

<section> <h2> <h2><strong>How many French cities can you identify from their nicknames?</strong></h2> </h2> <p>From the Big Apple to the Eternal City, towns and cities around the world all attract nicknames - but how many of these French cities can you identify from their nicknames?</p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2>La ville lumière<br /> </h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>La ville rose </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>La cité phocéene<br /> </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>La capitale des Gaules</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>La cité du Lion </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>La ville blanche</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>La cité corsaire<br /> </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>La cité des Papes</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Paname</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>City amateur</strong></h2> </h2> <p>Not bad! You just need a few more French holidays to discover its towns and cities </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>City expert</strong></h2> </h3> <p>Congratulations! You have a good knowledge of French cities, but of course there are always more places to explore</p> </section>

