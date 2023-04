QUIZ: How many French cities can you identify by their nicknames?

How many French cities can you identify from their nicknames? From the Big Apple to the Eternal City, towns and cities around the world all attract nicknames - but how many of these French cities can you identify from their nicknames?

La ville lumière



La ville rose

La cité phocéene



La capitale des Gaules

La cité du Lion

La ville blanche

La cité corsaire



La cité des Papes

Paname

City amateur Not bad! You just need a few more French holidays to discover its towns and cities