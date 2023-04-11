Advertisement

QUIZ: How many French cities can you identify by their nicknames?

11 Apr, 2023
Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

From the Big Apple to the Eternal City, towns and cities around the world all attract nicknames - but how many of these French cities can you identify from their nicknames?

Have a go at our quiz and see how many French towns and cities you can identify from their nicknames.

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

 

