On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Easter Monday - a public holiday in France, many offices and businesses close.

Tuesday

World Parkinson's Day - the France Parkinson's association will hold various events throughout the country on Tuesday to draw attention to the neurodegenerative disease that impacts about 200,000 people in France, with 25,000 new cases each year.

Macron in Amsterdam - French President Emmanuel Macron will make a state visit to the Netherlands on Tuesday and Wednesday. The French president will deliver a speech on European sovereignty in economic and industrial matters on Tuesday, then visit quantum physics laboratories at the University of Amsterdam and then hold intergovernmental consultations with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Fridge affair - Toulon mayor Hubert Falco will appear before a tribunal accused of misuse of public funds relating to meal allowances that has been dubbed the 'affaire frigo' in the French press.

Wednesday

Police violence - a police officer will appear in court in Créteil accused of violent behaviour towards the journalist Taha Bouhafs.

Thursday

Strike day - French unions have called for a 12th day of nationwide strikes and protests on Thursday. Waste collectors are also set to start a new, rolling strike in Paris. You can stay up to date with strike action in France HERE.

Tax declarations open - Starting on April 13th, you will be able to go online to the Impots.Gouv.Fr website to filling in your tax declaration. Depending on your location and situation, you have between 6-8 weeks to file the declaration. Almost everyone who lives in France has to do this, as do some second-home owners with earnings here, and the deadline for doing so depends on how you declare and where you live. You can learn more about how to file here.

Friday

Constitutional Council - France's 'wise men' (sages) will give their ruling on the controversial pension reform law.

School holidays - Zone B, which includes Aix-Marseille, Nice, and Strasbourg, has holidays starting on Friday, which will run until May 2nd.

Deadline for Navigo reimbursements - Public transport authorities in the Paris region have announced they will offer reimbursements for certain travel pass holders who suffered from delayed and limited services in 2022. The reimbursements will be allotted as part of two campaigns - one for people who held Navigo passes during the final months of 2022 and another focused on those who encountered the most difficulties with certain parts of the RER system during the calendar year of 2022. You must apply online (HERE) and by Friday, April 14th.

Saturday

Kite festival - The International Kite Festival, located in Berck-sur-Mer in on France's coast will start on April 15th. This year marks the 36th edition. You can learn more HERE.

Sunday

Orthodox Easter - For those who observe the Orthodox Christian calendar, Easter celebrations will take place on Sunday, April 16th.