French Expression of the Day: C’est la zone

Why do I need to know c’est la zone?

Because you might not want to describe your favourite local bar as the ‘zone’ when trying to sell it to your French friend.

What does it mean?

C’est la zone – roughly pronounced say lah zone – translates to ‘it is the zone’ in English.

However, this French phrase has a bit of a negative connotation. If someone tells you a certain place is ‘the zone’ it is not a cool or fun environment that you’d want to hang out in, but rather a place that might be known as run-down, dirty or dangerous.

The expression goes back to the 1840s, French authorities opted to surround the city of Paris with defensive fortifications. In front of the ramparts, there was a 250-metre strip of land called the “zone non aedificandi” or the no-construction area. Trees and bushes were cut down so that this no-man’s land could remain empty, making it easier to see any enemies encroaching on the territory.

In the years following, the ‘no-construction zones’ began to be filled with shacks, trailers, and even some small factories. Authorities allowed this as long as the things built in the ‘zone’ remained easily removable.

As such, slums and makeshift housing and work options were common in this area. The people living in the ‘zone’ were sometimes called ‘les zoniers’, or more pejoratively, ‘les zonards’. Many poor people from Paris’ city centre moved into ‘la zone’ after Huassman’s architecture projects pushed them to the edges of the city.

Eventually, in 1919, the ban on building long-lasting projects in the ‘zone’ was removed, but the association with the term remained negative.

You might hear the word ‘zone’ used in other contexts in French as well, such as ZIs (zone industrielle) - which are trading estates or industrial parks on the outskirts of towns or ZADs, which are semi-permanent camps built at protest sites. The people staying in the camps are known as les zadistes.

Use it like this

Elle a dit que le quartier de Marc était la zone et qu'il ne fallait pas s'y promener seul la nuit. – She said that Marc’s neighbourhood has a bad reputation and that you should not walk there alone at night.

C'est la zone là. En tant que femme, vous devez faire attention à ce qui vous entoure, a-t-il averti. – It’s a bad neighbourhood over there. As a woman, you should be extra careful, he warned.