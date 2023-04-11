French communist party votes to keep Fabien Roussel as leader

Advertisement

France's Communist Party voted to re-elect Fabien Roussel as its leader during the Easter weekend at the party's 39th convention, which gathered for three days in Marseille. Roussel won 80.4 percent of votes cast - or 540 out of 672.

The French communist party currently has 12 MPs in the Assemblée nationale and is a part of the leftist coalition known as Nupes - along with the Parti Socialiste, Greens and the hard-left La France Insoumise, the largest party in the coalition.

Roussel used his moment in the spotlight to level criticism at La France Insoumise (LFI) headed by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and has disagreed with positions taken by the Nupes left-wing coalition - such as the role of nuclear energy.

During an interview with BFMTV on Tuesday morning, Roussel said that "the Left cannot be represented by one party (LFI) or by one man, Jean-Luc Mélénchon".

The feud between the two left-wing leaders is a longstanding one - most recently, members of the LFI party were reportedly angered by Roussel's decision to run for the presidency in 2022, seeing him responsible for taking much-needed votes from Jean-Luc Mélenchon to finish the first round ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who went on to go head-to-head against President Macron in the second round.

After securing his role as Communist Party chief again, in his victory speech, Roussel said that he hoped to "aspire to be worthy of the trust you have placed in me".

Referring to the ongoing social and political crisis in France over pension reform, Roussel said that "for three months, France has been rising up, uniting against one of the harshest reforms that the world of work has experienced".

"It is the whole of working France - the beating heart of the country - who says 'no', united and peaceful in solidarity".

Roussel called on French President Emmanuel Macron to withdraw the reform and hold a referendum on the topic, adding: "Give the people a say, and let us decide what we want for ourselves and our children".

Hoping for a return to a minimum retirement age of 60, rather than the proposed 64 under President Macron's pension law, Roussel said: "We want to work less, we want to work better".

Although much diminished from its heyday in the 1940s and 50s, the French communist party remains influential at a local level, with around 600 communes run by Communist mayors, including many Paris suburbs.