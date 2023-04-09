Real estate, e-scooters and food shopping: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

The usual food, drink, family gatherings and egg hunts all feature at Easter in France. But you should probably expect some more unusual traditions, too....

Flying bells and giant omelettes: Eight ways the French celebrate Easter

Once again a busy holiday period has seen long queues in the UK port of Dover as British visitors attempt to travel to France - so what is causing this and is there any prospect of things getting better?

Is Brexit to blame for UK-France travel delays and will it affect every holiday?

Advertisement

For many Americans looking to buy a place in France, the French property buying system comes as a shock. In contrast to the US system of having a realtor who guides you through the entire process, in France - as in most of Europe - buyers are expected to do much of the house-hunting work themselves. Here's our guide to how the French system works and some tips for American buyers.

Reader Question: Can I find an American-style real estate agent in France?

France has kept its overall inflation rate low by government-sponsored measures such as capping the domestic electricity and gas bills, but this rate hides a larger increase in food prices.

MAP: The cheapest and most expensive places to buy food in France

After another spate of drug-related homicides in Marseille, many are wondering how dangerous France's port city on the Mediterranean really is.

Does the French city of Marseille deserve its 'dangerous' reputation?

Free-floating e-scooters are on their way out in Paris, after participants in the city's referendum voted overwhelmingly to get rid of them, the city's mayor, Anne Hidalgo, announced. But does that mean no more e-scooters in the capital? Well, it’s complicated…

EXPLAINED: What are the rules on e-scooters in Paris now?